Thousands expected for evangelist Franklin Graham event in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thousands are watching the weather closely as evangelist Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, is set to speak Friday at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park as part of his Tennessee tour.

The outdoor event is expected to draw believers from around the area.

Although it’s a little wet out from the rain Friday afternoon, the Decision America Tennessee Tour event is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thousands are expected to pack the Fairgrounds Park as the nationally known evangelist leads West Tennessee in a prayer rally, praying for the country, the Volunteer State and our community.

Singer Jeremy Camp will perform. Guests are allowed to bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets.

After the program, the night is expected to end with fireworks.

This is Graham’s third stop before he finishes up the state tour Sunday in Memphis.

We’ll have more coverage of the event on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6 and 10.