Toddler wounded after shooting himself in face with gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police have charged a Tennessee man after his 18-month-old son accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun left on a bed.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2rhQ1M8 ) 31-year-old Tommy Washington was charged with aggravated child neglect. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury on Wednesday.

Washington told Nashville police that he had dropped off his wife at work and then spent some time working on his car after returning home. When he went inside his house, he saw his four children – ages 11 years to 9 months – covered in hair removal lotion and gave them baths. He said the toddler got out of his sight and entered the bedroom, where firearms were on the bed.

It’s unclear if Washington has a lawyer.