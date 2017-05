Union University’s Saturday graduation moved indoors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Attention all Union University graduates and their families.

With rain in the forecast for Saturday, university officials have made the decision to move the graduation ceremony indoors.

Saturday’s commencement will now be held inside Oman Arena on Lane Avenue.

Services for all graduate students will start at 2 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

Undergraduates will walk across the stage at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m.