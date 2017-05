Upcoming race to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. –Get out your FitBit and lace up your running shoes for an upcoming race.

On Saturday, May 20, The Top Ladies of Distinction will host the 2nd Annual Top Teens of America 1K run and walk.

Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. at The Lift Wellness Center in downtown Jackson and costs $10.

Proceeds will will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information, call (731) 298-6118.