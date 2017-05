Woman rescued after crashed car was found in ditch

MARTIN, Tenn.-Passing drivers alert Martin police Friday morning of a crashed car in a ditch on Highway 431.

Officers said the 57-year-old driver from Martin was conscious when they arrived just after 10 a.m., but was groggy.

First responders had to cut her from the car. She told them she has a heart condition.

It is unclear what caused her to wreck. Her current condition is unknown.