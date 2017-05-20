Dyersburg State Community College going to 1st JUCO World Series

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — No matter the level of play, going to the World Series is a big deal. And that’s exactly where the Dyersburg State Community College baseball team is headed.

With this final strike out the eagles beat East Georgia State 11-3, becoming the 2017 East Central District Champs.

That means they will be going to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

For Coach Robert White and the team, this will be their first world series in school history. Congrats to the eagles.