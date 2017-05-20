Henderson Co. Relay for Life brings out hundreds

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — 1,500 luminary bags line the ground in Lexington to celebrate those who won their battle with cancer, and remember those who lost.

“So many of us have been affected not only personally, but know friends and family with cancer,” said Chuck Rowsey, a cancer survivor.

Hundreds gathered at Beech Lake for Henderson County’s 30th annual Relay for Life.

An event chairman Caleb Butler said is aimed at fighting back against the disease that kills more than 7 million Americans each year.

“We are here fighting back for the cause,” he said. “And it would be nice for my future children to not have to hear the words ‘you have cancer.'”

18 different teams raised money for the American Cancer Society, selling anything from food to train tickets for a ride along the lake.

Organizers says 250 survivors walked the survivor lap.

Angel Doyle, who was diagnosed with appendix cancer two years ago, was one of them.

“I think it is important when you are diagnosed, or someone that you love is diagnosed, that you don’t immediately give up hope,” she said.

Doyle also lost her husband to cancer, but says seeing the survivors faces at the walk gives her hope.

“The most important think I think in this part of the country is your faith, is being able to rely on that.”

All of the money raised today will go straight to cancer research and the American Cancer Society.