Severe Threat Ends Cooler Weather Sunday

Weather Update 11:00 PM CDT :

The severe threat for West Tennessee has come to an end. The morning round of heavy rain and storms for saved the day. A weak cold front will slowly move through the area overnight. It will bring drier air and lower dew points back into the area.

Tomorrow we’ll start off with a few clouds, maybe even a few scattered showers closer to the Tennessee River. The cold front will still be nearby in the morning and may touch off a few showers early. Skies should gradually clear out after noon.

Otherwise, a brief respite Sunday and Monday before another front arrives late Tuesday. This front will have a bit of cold air with it. Here is the latest 7-day forecast showing a cool period through midweek period.

