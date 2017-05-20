Students recognized for doing the “write” thing

JACKSON, Tenn — Students in the Jackson-Madison county school system were recognized with an awards breakfast, for participating in a national program.

Do The Write Thing is a challenge that encourages students to end youth violence. Students were instructed to write about violence and positive ways to respond to the problem.

Twenty boys and girls were selected as student ambassadors from area schools, and the boy and girl with the most responsive writings were selected as the national ambassadors.

Bansi Govin, 8th grader, from Northeast and Jah’Karious Conley, 8th grader, from North Parkway were the award recipients.