West Tennesseans run for a great cause

JACKSON, Tenn — Local organizations came together to benefit a great cause. The Top Ladies of Distinction partnered with the Top Teens of America to host a 1K run and walk.

This is the second year runners have gathered to support St. Jude Children’s Research hospital.

All proceeds will go directly to St. Jude to help the kids in need. Organizers said even if you don’t have a personal connection with St. Jude you can still promote the work they do to support children.

“Children who are suffering from cancer, born with cancer, born with terminal diseases and the work that St. Jude does is phenomenal they take care of every child regardless of race, religion or their ability to pay no child is turned away.” Top Ladies of Distinction- Jackson chapter President, Theresa Wilson said.

Organizers said they will continue to host this event every year on the third Saturday of May.