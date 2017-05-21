Aldersgate Choir holds community concert

JACKSON, Tenn — The pews of Aldersgate United Methodist Church were filled with music Sunday as choir members took to the stage for a different kind of concert.

Choir members say they spent many weeks preparing for the concert which not only featured sacred selections but funny pieces as well.

The director says the performance was open to the community and had something for every musical preference.

“The choir loves to sing and this just gives us an opportunity to do some non sacred pieces as well as sacred pieces.” Ondra Farmer said.

Organizers say the church hosts a concert every year free of charge to the community.

Tonight’s performance was followed by a dinner in the church’s cafeteria.