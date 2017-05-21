Cancer center receives $1 million donation

A special reception was held at the Alice and Carl Kirkland center, Sunday, for a local couple whose gift will help an endless number of west Tennessee families.

JACKSON, Tenn — Dr. Eugene Reese and his wife Eliane are helping countless patients of the Kirkland Cancer Center.

Executive Director of the Kirkland Cancer Center, Gina Myracle said “We were sad when Dr. Eugene Reese retired from his active practice here seeing patients, but through his vision he has found a way to continue his legacy.”

Through a $1 million donation to the West Tennessee Healthcare foundation, Dr. Reese and his wife are helping make the center’s pharmacy state of the art with cutting edge technology.

“Tried to think of what kind of things we can do to improve things and came up with the pharmacy become more and more crucial part of chemotherapy and treatment of cancer.” Dr. Reese explained.

The center plans to purchase robotic technology for the oncology pharmacy.

Dr. Reese said “They’re pretty neat because they save waste, people don’t get exposed to things and they’re very efficient.”

Dr. Reese said advancing the pharmacy will allow the cancer center to provide even better care to their patients.

“The community is just growing, and growing, and growing and this is just one more way the community can grow around what we’re doing for the pharmacy.” Dr. Reese said.

Because of the Reese’s generous donation, health officials honored him by renaming the space to the: “Dr. Eugene P. Reese Oncology Pharmacy”

Mrs. Reese said she’s glad to see her husband’s hard work will always be remembered. “35 years treating cancer patients now he’s retired so it’s good to see that is legacy will go on and he will have still an impact on everybody’s life.”

Health officials said the type of robotics they’re looking to purchase are so unique there are only 2 in the United States right now.