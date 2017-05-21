Cool Overnight Temps, Beautiful Monday On The Way

Weather Update 10:50 PM CDT:

Clouds have cleared most of West Tennessee as High Pressure takes over at the surface. Much drier air is moving in. Low dew point temperatures and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall fairly quickly overnight. We should bottom out around 54 degrees for the low overnight.

Monday will be probably the ideal day of the week. With low humidity and plenty of sunshine. We should make it to around 76 degrees. Clouds will increase towards evening as another system misses us to the south along the Gulf Coast States.

Extended Forecast:

Here is a look at the rest of the 7 day forecast. Rain moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday with a fairly potent cold front. It will bring an unseasonably cold air mass across the Tennessee Valley. It will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for highs and flirting with the 40s overnight. A strong ridge will replace this system by late week bringing very warm temperatures and high humidity back just in time for the weekend. As of now, the models are pretty wet for next weekend as well.

VIPIR7 Storm Team

Meteorologist Moe Shamell

