29th Annual Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival kicks off this week

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. –Remember and honor a west Tennessee sheriff at an upcoming festival.

The 29th Annual Sheriff Buford Pusser festival will kick off in McNairy county on Thursday.

Events will officially kick off at 5:00 p.m. in Adamsville City Park.

At 6:00 p.m, Elvis Presley impersonator Steve Warren will perform a free concert.

At the festival, you can enjoy rides, food vendors, and live music.

The festival runs through Saturday in Adamsville.