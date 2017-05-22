29th Annual Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival kicks off this week
ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. –Remember and honor a west Tennessee sheriff at an upcoming festival.
The 29th Annual Sheriff Buford Pusser festival will kick off in McNairy county on Thursday.
Events will officially kick off at 5:00 p.m. in Adamsville City Park.
At 6:00 p.m, Elvis Presley impersonator Steve Warren will perform a free concert.
At the festival, you can enjoy rides, food vendors, and live music.
The festival runs through Saturday in Adamsville.