Bruins headed to The Boro looking to win their sixth title

JACKSON, Tenn. — After surviving a scare last Friday against Knoxville Webb, the USJ Bruins are headed back to The Boro.

Posting a 26-5 record so far this season, this is something the Bruins have worked extremely hard for. On record they have five state titles and will look to bring back a sixth. After suffering a heart breaking loss last year in sub state, this group is ready to get things rolling.

“I got a group of guys that are anxious to get there along with the coaching staff and we’re excited,” head coach Jack Peel said. “We’ve worked an awful long time this year to get to this spot and we’re ready for it.”

Up first is a match up against Harding Academy who the Bruins defeated twice this season, outscoring them 23-9.