County leaders meet with prospective jail construction companies

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — County leaders came together Monday, meeting with construction companies hoping to build the proposed new jail.

We spoke with County Mayor Jimmy Harris, who told us three companies came in Monday, one of which will be picked to join architects already at work designing the facility.

County leaders say they’re looking for a company with the right experience that can lend to this ongoing process.

“I hope we’re going to move quickly but also that we’re going to be smart on the way we go about it and we make the right decision,” County Mayor Harris said.

Harris says those plans should be completed this fall with the construction hopefully starting early next year.