Energy Secretary to tour Oak Ridge National Laboratory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is coming to Tennessee to tour the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Department of Energy officials say Perry will tour the laboratory facilities with Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on Monday.

The Republican politicians had earlier this year stressed the value of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and invited him take a tour.

Perry, who was the former governor of Texas, once said that he thought the Department of Energy should be abolished. However, during confirmation hearings he said regretted making those statements after being briefed on so many vital functions of the department.