Going on vacation? Local agencies offer extra home patrols

JACKSON, Tenn. — As people head out of town for Memorial Day, local law enforcement take steps to keep your property safe.

Sheriff’s deputies can come by and check on your property in Madison County. “Puts us on alert and then as we have time and our officers have available time, we’ll check the property for you,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Tom Mapes said.

Mapes said to get a deputy out, you must submit a vacation form and photo ID. Take those to the sheriff’s office at 546 East College Street within 48 hours before you leave.

“Who should be on your property?” Mapes said. “What individuals, what vehicles are supposed to be there?”

The Jackson Police Department has a similar program for people who live in the city. Lt. Jeff Shepard said if you call the department, they will send a special patrol out to check your property periodically.

When you head out of town on vacation, investigators said avoid posting that information on social media. “That is an indicator to anybody that knows you that you’re out of town and that would be a good opportunity to break into your house,” Shepard said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies will check on homes when they have a chance. “We can’t guarantee there won’t be burglaries or any crimes committed,” Mapes said.

Investigators also encouraged people to let trustworthy neighbors know when they are out of town and call police if they see anything suspicious.

You can find the sheriff’s office vacation form here.