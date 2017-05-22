Jackson Christian names its new girls basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Christian Eagles found their new head girls basketball coach, coming over from Obion County is Bryon Freeman, who was the lead assistant coach for the Lady Rebels the last two seasons.

Freeman will inherit a team that failed to win double digit games last season. But he once coached at LeVergne Middle School, a team that had won five games in five seasons, and led them to a 12 win season in his first year as head coach.

Freeman is a native of West Tennessee, growing up in Dresden.