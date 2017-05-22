Lady Eagles return to The Boro for the first time since 2013

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Christian Lady Eagles, are headed to The Boro looking to bring back their first ever state title. The seniors know what it’s like going to The Boro, as they went their 8th grade year in 2013.

Head coach Jennifer Wheeler talks about some other areas her team will need to excel in, for a chance at winning a state title.

“Our big thing right now is playing as a team, one game at a time, playing hard, going all out, being aggressive at the plate and playing solid defense,” Wheeler said.

The Lady Eagles take on Meigs County Tuesday afternoon.