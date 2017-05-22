Lexington looking to bring back some hardware from The Boro

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Tigers are making their fifth trip to the spring fling in the past eight seasons. But the Tigers only have one state title in the school’s history. Head coach Adam Harrington know’s what needs to be done, in order to bring back their second title.

“Pitching’s got to give us an opportunity to stay in the game and then as long as our bats and our speed can take over, we’ll feel pretty comfortable about our chances,” Harrington said.

Up first for the Big Red Tigers is Spring Hill, from the Columbia, Tennessee area.