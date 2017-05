Mobile job center to visit Jackson this week

JACKSON, Tenn. –If you’re in search of a new career, you’re invited to attend an upcoming job fair.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Mobile American Job Center will visit Workforce Essentials in Jackson.

The fair will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Job center staff will be on-site, helping people with applications and creating résumés.

It’s free and open to the public.