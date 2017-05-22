Mugshots : Madison County : 5/19/17 – 5/22/17

1/54 Gracie Vaughn DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/54 Xavier Price Failure to appear

3/54 Travis Cole Evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

4/54 Thomas Butler No charges entered

5/54 Taylor Allen Shoplifting

6/54 Syrius Woodrick Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/54 Stephen Crawford Evading arrest, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/54 Shayla Porter Harassment

9/54 Shana Brooks Simple domestic assault

10/54 Samantha Jenkins Violation of community corrections

11/54 Ruth David Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/54 Ronald Purdy Criminal trespass

13/54 Rochelle Hill Simple domestic assault

14/54 Robert Tucker Violation of order of protection, resisting stop/arrest, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/54 Mitchell Ellison Violation of probation

16/54 Michael Green Hold for Chester County

17/54 Lori Kennedy DUI

18/54 Lashawnda Worrells Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/54 Kelly Smothers Simple domestic assault, vandalism

20/54 Joshua Phillips Violation of community corrections

21/54 Jessica Graham DUI, open container law

22/54 Jason Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/54 Jamie Eaton Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/54 James Warren DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law

25/54 James Richmond Failure to appear

26/54 James Reeves Aggravated assault

27/54 Hershel Hurst Violation of probation

28/54 Hamood Hassan Aggravated assault

29/54 Greshia Travis-Yarbrough Assault

30/54 Gregory Williams Simple domestic assault

31/54 Gregory McGowan Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/54 Gerren Hudson Driving on revoked/suspended license

33/54 Frederick Coleman DUI, violation of implied consent law

34/54 Eric Lee Aggravated domestic assault

35/54 Ellis Mathis Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/54 Edgar Machado-Garcia Public intoxication

37/54 Duvarus Epperson Simple domestic assault

38/54 Dmonte Small Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/54 Dionte Warmack Simple domestic assault

40/54 Devonte Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

41/54 Devon Owens Shoplifting

42/54 David Cooper Driving on revoked/suspended license

43/54 Dalton Stone Public intoxication

44/54 Curdarius Cross Schedule VI drug violations

45/54 Colton Lynch Violation of community corrections

46/54 Coby Moten Failure to appear

47/54 Christopher Davis DUI

48/54 Cherelle Wade Violation of community corrections

49/54 Charles Stinson Failure to appear

50/54 Casey Frederick Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

51/54 Carlium Brooks Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

52/54 Ashley Melson Hold for McNairy County

53/54 Anita Perry Aggravated domestic assault

54/54 Amy Morris Driving on revoked/suspended license













































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/22/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.