Peabody off to The Boro for the second time in three seasons

TRENTON, Tenn. — After taking down Adamsville Friday night, the Peabody Golden Tide are making their second trip to The Boro in the past three seasons, so experience is on their side. But win or lose, head coach Todd Lumley only wants to see one thing from his group when they get to Murfreesboro.

“I guess the thing I hope is that we go up and play our best,” Lumley said. “If we can go up there and play our best, we’ll take what happens. I think if we play our best we’ve got as good as shot as anybody.”

The Golden Tide take on Goodpasture first.