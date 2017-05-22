Push to have one of Gibson Co’s. oldest schools placed on state historic registry

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.-An effort is underway to have one of the area’s oldest schools placed on the Tennessee’s Registry of Historic Places.

Former students from the Mount Zion School met with members of the Tennessee Historical Commission today to start the process of nominating the school for the registry. The Mt. Zion School has sat on the same one-acre lot in Gibson County for more than 150 years.

“This is considered to be one of the oldest schools that educated black people, so it deserves to be on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Hollis Skinner, former Mt. Zion student.

Those with the historic commission said the entire process could take from 6 months up to a year.