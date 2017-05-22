Slight Chance for Rain Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies, and light winds from the northeast, are keeping West Tennessee cool today after a cold front moved through over the weekend. There’s even cooler weather coming during the middle of the week when another cold front moves through. If you’ve already got Memorial Day Weekend on the mind, keep an eye out for rain – it’s in the forecast!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night. High pressure has been keeping rain at bay for most of the day, but scattered showers will be possible overnight – especially south of I-40. If rain does end up occurring, it’s expected to be light. Skies will be cloudy overnight.

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow but scattered showers are possible with a few stray thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A likelier chance for rain is forecast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with an oncoming cold front. We could also have some of the “coolest” weather in over two weeks after the front passes. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see how chilly it could get, details on the Memorial Day Weekend forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

