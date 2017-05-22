Weakley Co. cabin break-in suspect arrested in Middle Tennessee

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man on the run for months from authorities in Weakley and two other counties is now in custody.

Investigators say deputies in Dickson County arrested Darren Walton, 39, Friday night after a car chase that ended with him being apprehended with a Taser.

Walton is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from hunting cabins in Weakley County and is suspected in other burglaries in Dickson and Montgomery counties.

His court dates have not been set.