Witness key in white Tennessee officer shooting of black man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A white Tennessee police officer who shot a black man to death during a pursuit was cleared of charges based largely on the testimony of a witness.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says without Stefanie Fry’s account of the February shooting the case may have been more difficult to decide.

Prosecutors leaned heavily on Fry’s recollections when they decided not to charge Nashville Officer Josh Lippert for killing 31-year-old Jocques Clemmons after a traffic stop at a public housing development.

Clemmons’ family and the NAACP are outraged. The family’s attorney, Michael Hoskins, contends Fry, who police say is white, fabricated her account. They say Clemmons didn’t have a gun on him.

Federal authorities are reviewing the case.