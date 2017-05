Yorkville Cumberland Presbyterian Church to host community block party

YORKVILLE, Tenn. –School’s out for the summer, and now it’s time to celebrate at a block party.

On Wednesday, May 24, Yorkville Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host a “School’s Out” Block Party.

That’ll start at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Dinner will be served, and kids can enjoy jumpers and games.

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to attend.