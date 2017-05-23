‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign underway across West Tennessee

MILAN, Tenn. — A national seat belt enforcement and awareness campaign is officially underway, just in time for one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

As many people prepare for summer road trips and vacations, it’s important to buckle up before you get going.

“Seat belts do save lives, and it’s not that big of an inconvenience,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said. “[It] just takes a second to reach over and buckle yourself and your children up, and it could save their lives.”

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are sending a message to all drivers — “Click It or Ticket.”

As you’re driving down the highway, it’s important to know police will be increasing their enforcement on seat belt violations ahead of the Memorial Day rush.

“Patrol officers that are out there will be looking for seat belts and looking for that specifically, and then if there’s other violations then they’ll be cited for those also,” Chief Sellers said.

Sellers says for those who choose not to buckle up, there are consequences. “And there’s a penalty you pay if you don’t obey the law, which will be a ticket — or your life.”

State law requires a $25 fine for first-time offenders, and if you get caught without a seat belt the second time, the price doubles.

Police departments across West Tennessee are taking part in the campaign, encouraging drivers to put safety first.

“Once you get in the habit of using it just becomes second nature,” Chief Sellers said. “It’s your instinct just like turning the ignition — you automatically put your seat belt on.”

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign will last until June 4.