Community prayer meeting to be held at North Side High School

JACKSON, Tenn. –Come together with members of our community for a time of prayer and fellowship.

For the second year in a row, Campbell Street Church of Christ will host weekly community prayer meetings.

Those will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each Wednesday this summer.

This week’s meeting will be at North Side High School.

The meetings are open to everyone. For more information, call (731) 427-9511.