Crockett County sheriff says manhunt suspect found shirtless in woods; possibly on drugs

JACKSON, Tenn — Shots fired outside of a popular north Jackson lunch time spot as an accused shoplifting suspect flees.

“During the course of the investigation the officers made contact with the suspect vehicle and the suspect was in the parking lot here at Cheddars,” Lt. Derick Tisdale of the Jackson Police Dept., said.

Investigators said as an officer approached 29-year-old Christopher Parker in his vehicle, gunfire erupted.

“Somewhere during the course of the investigation a shot was fired but the shot was fired by one of our officers,” Tisdale said.

Officials said in the midst of the shot being fired, the suspect fled the scene.

No one was hit and for now police are not saying what led to the officer pulling the trigger.

Parker is described as having horns tattooed on his forehead. Officials say he took off in a grey Pontiac G6.

“Our officers found the vehicle involved on Hwy 79 and once they approached the vehicle they saw the suspect and he ran off,” Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said.

Crockett County deputies, Jackson Police, Madison County deputies and state troopers combed the woods for more than an hour and a half before finding Parker half a mile away.

“Tired and hot. I don’t know if he was under the influence at that time but I know since they arrested him they have called for an ambulance.” Klyce said.

Sheriff Klyce said Parker was shirtless and possibly on drugs when he was arrested.

Klyce said Parker has quite the arrest record.