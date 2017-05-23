Education Vision Committee meets, discusses projects for school system this summer

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Education Vision Committee met Tuesday for discussion about what big projects will move forward this summer for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

During the meeting, commissioners and board members talked about the $1.7 million in capitol projects planned for the next two months and why some exceed original projections. They also talked about the city council’s decision to keep $12 million currently given to the school district.

“Another option would be for the mayor to basically veto the action from the board, the city council rather and not take this action and everybody go to the table and have a conversation about this which is frankly, what I think should have happened in the first place.” said Jackson-Madison County school board chairman Bob Alvey.

The Madison County Commission is set to meet Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in a specially called meeting to discuss its options after the city council’s vote.