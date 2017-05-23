Exchange Club dedicates 10th annual ‘Flags of Freedom’ display

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club dedicates its Flags of Freedom display for the 10th year in a row.

More than a thousand flags are now on display on the front lawn of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church along the Highway 45 Bypass. Organizers dedicated the display during a Tuesday morning ceremony.

The flags stand in memory of children who lose their lives every year to child abuse and also in honor of our veterans, service members and first responders.

Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“I love the sense of patriotism and love of country, and what we’re trying to do to instill in people is just that love and sense of pride in their country,” Flags of Freedom chairperson Rachel Hughes said.

The flags will remain on display until June 11.