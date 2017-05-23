The Hornets hold their annual All-Star Camp for students in the Gibson County Special School District

MEDINA, Tenn. — Tuesday morning the South Gibson Hornets held their sixth annual All-Star Camp for kids in the Gibson County Special School District. Head coach of the Hornets, Scott Stidham, thinks this is a very special tradition.

“This is probably my favorite day of the year to be the football coach of the Hornets,” Stidham said.

While that may have been one of Stidham’s favorite days, it was something the students looked forward to all year, according to Special Education teacher Amber Williams.

“We do it to encourage the students, to boost their self-esteem, to build relationships and friendships,” Williams said. “We basically do it for life lessons.”

During the camp, these students got a chance to do something they’ve always dreamed of while teaching the Hornet football players a thing or two.

“Sometimes their not going to want to come to practice this summer, and every all-star camper we worked with would love to be able to come to practice this summer,” Stidham said. “So they need to remember that and take advantage of the abilities god’s blessed them with.”

On a day like that, Stidham’s players became the students, and the students became the teachers.

“You learn a lot about our own kids, and they learn to just to totally give of themselves and forget about themselves and just be a selfless person for a while,” Stidham said.

While the camp was only 45 minutes long, the memories will last forever.

“I mean I’ve had previous students come back and talk about this and I think they’ll remember this for a lifetime,” Williams said.

Camper, Drew French, couldn’t keep from smiling as the camp ended.

“Because it’s fun,” French said, also noting he would never forget this day.

But the players and campers weren’t the only ones happy to be a part of that special day.

“Oh it’s awesome, it’s awesome,” Stidham said. “It’s a great feeling just to see them smile. Those kids walking away with big smiles on their faces, hugs and high fives.”

The Hornets hold the All-Star camp on the last day of every school year for students K-12.