Huntingdon eyeing a state title in Murfreesboro

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Huntingdon baseball team worked hard all season to get to The Boro, and now they’re there. Now the lights will shine brighter than they have all season, but it’s something the Mustangs are ready for. Head coach Alan Eubanks talked about one motto the team has carried with them from day one.

“We’re trying to complete the process, that’s been our motto all year,” Eubanks said. “Focus on the process and told them just now, that the goal this week is to complete that process.”

Huntingdon went on to win their first game 4-0 over Gordonsville.