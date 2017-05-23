Jackson Christian headed to The Boro for the second straight year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Christian Eagles made their second consecutive trip to The Boro this season. Last year things didn’t go the way they expected, but now that the Eagles have some experience on their side, they expect a different outcome.

“The nice thing for us this go around, last year we hadn’t been in six years on the boy’s side and so for this year to go back to back, we set the goal that this year we’re not just going, we want to try to win the thing,” head coach Jeff Lean said.