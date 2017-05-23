Jackson police investigate officer-involved shooting; no injuries reported

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after an officer fired his gun while responding to a reported shoplifter outside Wal-Mart in north Jackson.

Police responded just after noon Tuesday. Officers found the shoplifting suspect in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, according to the Jackson Police Department.

As the officer approached the suspect, the officer fired one gunshot. Police do not believe anyone was injured.

Police say the alleged shoplifter fled the scene in a car.

The suspect is described as a bald white man in a white shirt. Police say he fled in a gray Pontiac G6. Anyone with information can call Jackson police at 731-425-8400

Police are investigating what led to the officer firing his weapon.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

