Jacob Escue looks to keep his perfect season rolling

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Gibson’s Jacob Escue will be headed to The Boro looking to bring back an individual title in tennis. But just four years prior to making this state run, Escue had no tennis experience. His coach Kelli Elliott said ping pong was about all the experience Escue said he had when it came to this sport. Escue explains why he chose to pick up a racket.

“I skipped sports for like a year, then I just decided to pick up something else and I don’t know, I saw that tennis was coming to the school, so I thought it was pretty cool so I decided to try it out.”

Escue will take on TCA’s Benjamin Sidwell Thursday.