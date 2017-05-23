Judge sets release date for officer-involved shooting report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A judge is ordering the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report into the shooting death of a black man by a white Nashville officer to become public on June 9.

According to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2qSH9fn ), Davidson County Chancery Court Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle made the order Tuesday in the case of Nashville Officer Josh Lippert and Jocques Clemmons.

Earlier this month, Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced he wouldn’t seek charges against Lippert, who shot and killed Clemmons after a traffic stop in February. Police, prosecutors and a key witness say Clemmons had a gun.

Funk and TBI Director Mark Gwyn requested the report’s release, saying it’s in the public’s best interest.

This month, state law was changed to release similar reports into deaths from shootings by officers going forward.