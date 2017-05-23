At least 3 shot in Memphis during vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A vigil held in remembrance of a shooting victim in Memphis was interrupted by gunfire.

Memphis Police Lt. Col. Mike Jones tells local media that at least three people were injured during the Monday night vigil at a central Memphis intersection. The victims were taken to a local hospital, one in critical condition.

More people may have been shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicle.

Jones says it appears two people or two groups of people were shooting at each other, possibly from vehicles, and that it may have had nothing to do with the vigil.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

The vigil was for 18-year-old Myneshia Johnson, who was shot and killed a year ago Monday near Beale Street.