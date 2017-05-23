Live music, barbecue to be featured at Exit 56 Blues Fest

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –If you enjoy tasty food, live music, and antique cars, this event is just for you.

Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, head down to Brownsville for the 7th Annual Exit 56 Blues Fest.

The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free.

Saturday, you can enjoy local musicians like Tyler Goodson, Little Boys Blue, and Mississippi Bigfoot, as well as an antique car show.

Food vendors will also be on site, featuring deep fried barbecue.