Man airlifted after grease fire at Madison Co. home

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is taken by medical helicopter after fire erupts Tuesday at a home in west Madison County.

Madison County firefighters were called to the home on Neely Station Road just after noon after a reported grease fire.

A deputy on scene told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the man suffered burns severe enough to be airlifted from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone else was in the house at the time.