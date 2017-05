Memorial Day canoe float hits the water this weekend

BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Get outside and enjoy the great outdoors this Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday, May 27, hit the river in a Memorial Day Canoe Float.

Meet at the Hatchie River Park in Bolivar.

It costs $20 per canoe. All kids 14 and under must ride in a canoe with an adult.

Be sure to bring lots of water, sunscreen, a hat, and a sack lunch.

For more information or canoe guidelines, call (731) 989-5141.