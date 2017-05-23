Nashville police: Texas men brought 270 pounds of marijuana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nearly three hundred pounds of marijuana seized by police in Tennessee from the vehicle of a Texas father and son has led to the pair being charged.

WSMV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rOz1JU ) Tomball, Texas residents 53-year-old David Smith and 26-year-old Steven Smith were arrested on Monday. Nashville police say the Smiths were transporting 270 pounds (122.47 kilograms) marijuana in a camper pulled by a pickup truck.

The men have been charged with marijuana possession for resale. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.