Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival happening Memorial Day Weekend

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Twenty-nine years after the opening of the Sheriff Buford Pusser Home and Museum, a festival is still drawing thousands.

It’s not only a place to tour but a place to celebrate law enforcement.

“It just gives me energy to see the kids having fun, the older people having fun, and to honor law enforcement officers. That’s the main goal of this festival,” daughter of Sheriff Pusser, Dwana Pusser-Garrison said.

Sheriff Pusser was killed in a car accident in 1974. During his time as sheriff, though, he survived shootings, stabbings and was known for how he fought crime.

Each year at the opening ceremonies, a national and local law enforcement officer is honored for his or her service. This year, Sheriff Keith Cain of Kentucky and Capt. Terry Hosea will be honored.

“When it means that much to other law enforcement officers, that lets me know that my daddy would be so proud to know he’s affected those folks in law enforcement today,” Pusser said.

All the activities over the weekend are free, including live entertainment, a car show and tours of the museum.

“All the entertainment is free. Bring your lawn chair, come on out and have a good time,” Pusser said.

Opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the entertainment runs until Sunday night.

See the weekend’s event lineup on the event’s Facebook page.