WEATHER UPDATE

AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY. ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW NORMAL, WITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S TODAY, FALLING INTO THE UPPER 60S ON WEDNESDAY. LOWS WILL BE MAINLY IN THE 50S.

MUCH WARMER CONDITIONS AND A RETURN TO DRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK.

STORMY CONDITIONS AND ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES ARE ANTICIPATED FOR THE WEEKEND AS A SERIES OF UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES INTERACT WITH AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS. HIGHS WILL MAINLY BE IN THE 80S WITH LOWS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK WITH NEAR NORMAL TEMPERATURES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com