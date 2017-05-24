35 animals seized from Henderson Co. residence

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A rescue called “Operation Mayday” involving deputies and workers with Animal Rescue Corps has led to 35 animals being seized from a Luray residence.

The animals were found living in neglectful conditions, according to a release from Animal Rescue Corps. The animals include twenty adult Rottweilers, seven Rottweiler puppies, several small breed dogs, a cat and three birds.

The animals were seized by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.

Sheriff Brian Duke says he expects charges to be filed in the case within the next couple days.

According to Animal Rescue Corps, most of the animals were found in two separate residences on the property, both of which had dangerously high levels of ammonia.

They say some animals were also found running loose and in feces-strewn kennels around the property. The partial remains of a dead dog was visible in a kennel with live animals, according to the release.

Animal Rescue Corps first learned of the situation through a tip from one of their partner organizations.

“A number of the animals were exhibiting obvious signs of distress, and all the animals were deemed by a veterinarian and law enforcement to be living in inadequate and unsafe conditions in violation of Tennessee state law,” the release states.

“We take animal abuse very seriously in Henderson County, and we will do everything we can to ensure animals are cared for in the appropriate way,” Investigator Danny Crownover of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department states in the release. “We are grateful to have the help of Animal Rescue Corps on cases like this involving a large number of animals.”

According to Animal Rescue Corps, they will provide care until legal ownership of the animals is determined. ARC publishes their list of shelter and rescue placement partners on the group’s Facebook page.

