Community celebrates end of school year with block party

YORKVILLE, Tenn.-A local church got children together, young and old, to celebrate the end of the school year.

The Yorkville Cumberland Presbyterian Church hosted a ‘School’s Out’ block party.

. Dinner was served and provided by the church and it was the first year that they had jumpers and slides for the kids.

“Well, I hope they just enjoyed themselves and that being out of school, school year. that’s an accomplishment for a kid, you know, it’s something that they worked for all year and it’s just kind of a way of celebrating it for them,” said Jim Turner, church member and organizer of the event.

This is the second year the church has held this event.