BREAKING: County commissioners vote to sue city over school funding decision

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — County Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to sue the city of Jackson over a City Council vote to reallocate $12 million the city had been giving the school system for years.

The motion passed during the closed meeting with 20 votes in favor, none against and five absent.

Commissioners also passed a motion to allocate $25,000 for the lawsuit.

Members of the Jackson City Council approved the resolution May 18 during a specially called meeting. The resolution will keep $12 million in tax money for the city which it had previously been giving to the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The city’s resolution passed with 6 in favor, 1 against and 1 abstaining. Vicki Foote (District 1) abstained, Charles Rahm (District 8) voted no and David Cisco was not present.

Council members who voted in favor of the resolution are Johnny Lee Dodd, Ernest Brooks II, Harvey Buchanan, Scott Conger, Charles “Pepper” Bray and Randy Wallace.

We’ll have more on what this could mean for the city and school system on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.